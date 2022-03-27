Deputies: Child dead, mother and sister injured after being hit by car in Oldsmar

Investigators say the family was not using a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A child is dead after a car crashed into her and her family Saturday evening in Oldsmar, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

Around 7:19 p.m., deputies responded to W St. Petersburg Drive, west of the Bayview Boulevard intersection, to investigate a pedestrian crash.

Investigators say Yanitza Ortega, 40, was with her 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old daughter standing on the north side of W St. Petersburg Drive waiting to cross the street.

Eric Hoppes, 40, was driving westbound in a 2010 Nissan Altima when the family reportedly began to cross the street.

The car crashed into the family, deputies explain.

Ortega and her daughters were transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The 6-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital while Ortega and her 10-year-old daughter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No traffic control devices were found at the intersection, and the car had the right-of-way, investigators explain. The family was not using a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Speed and impairment don't seem to be factors in the crash, deputies say.