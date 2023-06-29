Boy found unresponsive in Clearwater pool later dies at hospital, police report

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A young boy died Thursday evening at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Clearwater.
According to city leaders, Clearwater police and rescue personnel responded at 6:14 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child in a pool off North Highland Avenue.
The child, a boy just under 2 years old, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.
After originally being in critical condition, authorities said he died an hour after arriving at the hospital.
No other information has been released as of now.