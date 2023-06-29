Boy found unresponsive in Clearwater pool later dies at hospital, police report

The child, a boy just under 2 years old, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A young boy died Thursday evening at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Clearwater.

According to city leaders, Clearwater police and rescue personnel responded at 6:14 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child in a pool off North Highland Avenue.

The child, a boy just under 2 years old, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.

After originally being in critical condition, authorities said he died an hour after arriving at the hospital.