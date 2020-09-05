Police: 5-year-old dies from gunshot wound in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating what led to a 5-year-old's death Saturday afternoon.
Officers say they received a call at 2:27 p.m. concerning a child shot at 3738 18th Terrace South.
When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to All Children's Hospital where he died, police said.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances that lead to the shooting.
No other information is available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
