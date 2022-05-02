x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Child rushed to hospital after getting stuck inside elevator shaft in St. Pete

The victim was listed in critical condition.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A child was critically injured Monday night after getting stuck inside an elevator shaft at a home in St. Pete.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a house on Brightwaters Boulevard NE.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews found the victim stuck between floors and took out part of the ceiling to remove the child.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Firefighters said the child was in critical condition.

First responders said they were investigating what led up to the young person becoming stuck in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

6 people hospitalized following shooting in Tarpon Springs