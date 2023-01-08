Child, woman shot at Clearwater apartment complex, authorities say

The woman reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A child and woman were shot at an apartment complex Sunday in Clearwater, authorities say.

Around 6:30 p.m., Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue arrived at the apartment complex on Fairwood Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting, the city of Clearwater said in a news release.

First responders found a woman and child shot at the location and transported them to nearby hospitals, the city says.

The woman reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, while the child was sent to All Children's Hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.