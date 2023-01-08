Child, woman shot at Clearwater apartment complex, authorities say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A child and woman were shot at an apartment complex Sunday in Clearwater, authorities say.
Around 6:30 p.m., Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue arrived at the apartment complex on Fairwood Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting, the city of Clearwater said in a news release.
First responders found a woman and child shot at the location and transported them to nearby hospitals, the city says.
The woman reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, while the child was sent to All Children's Hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.
Authorities say the shooting is believed to have been the result of a domestic argument. The city of Clearwater says they have not yet made any arrests.