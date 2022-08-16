Custom chopper on display at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

The unique chopper, designed by Paul Teutul Sr., will be on display in the airport's baggage claim section. It shows images of iconic places around the St. Pete and Clearwater area, OCC Road House said in a news release on Tuesday.

The display area where the motorcycle is placed contains four large video screens showcasing pictures of the bike being built and a welcome message to passengers so they are encouraged to explore popular attractions within the region, OCC Road House says.

“I understand better than most how important visitors are to our local economy and wanted to do something special with our tourism partners to get them fired up to explore the area from the moment they arrive,” Keith Overton, owner and developer of the OCC Road House & Museum, said in a statement. “It makes for great selfies, for sure, but Paul and I hope this beautiful bike also leads travelers to learn more about OCC Road House and all the other fun things to see and do in St. Pete/Clearwater."