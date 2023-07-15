Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in Clearwater

The crash happened around 12:42 a.m. at Missouri Avenue near Druid Road.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Clearwater, according to a news release.

Christian Hooks, of Clearwater, now faces the charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, authorities said.

Authorities said multiple calls were made about a man laying in the middle of the road. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Joshua Maxson dead.

Hooks' had left the scene, but police were able to track him down 20 minutes later. Authorities said Hooks performed poorly on field sobriety tests and two breath samples of .217 and .223 were obtained.