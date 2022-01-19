Who is this guy? St. Petersburg police looking for man seen taking cash from store

It happened Friday at Citi Trends, the department said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police hope someone can identify a man who they say was seen on camera robbing a store.

It happened Friday, Jan. 14, at the Citi Trends department store at 1101 62nd Ave. S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say the man's face was partially covered with a blue and red cloth. Cameras showed him wearing a gray hooded pullover with a logo on the front — and getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It's believed he's about 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.