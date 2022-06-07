Police: 1 injured following shooting at Clearwater apartment complex

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning with possible life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting at a Clearwater apartment complex, Clearwater Public Safety said.
Just after 2 a.m., Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call reporting a shooting at Bay Cove Apartments on U.S. 19 N.
A man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
No other details have been released but authorities said their investigation is ongoing.
