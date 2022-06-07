x
Pinellas County

Police: 1 injured following shooting at Clearwater apartment complex

Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning with possible life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting at a Clearwater apartment complex, Clearwater Public Safety said. 

Just after 2 a.m., Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call reporting a shooting at Bay Cove Apartments on U.S. 19 N. 

A man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

No other details have been released but authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

