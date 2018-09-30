CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Famous dolphins Winter and Hope have birthdays next month, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating with a Bubble Bash.

Winter is turning 13 and Hope is turning 8. Both dolphins were found in the same area 5 years apart as orphans. Winter gained worldwide fame after the aquarium helped her survive after losing her tail.

During Winter & Hope's Birthday Bubble Bash, kids 12 and under who bring a birthday card for the dolphins get $9.99 admission between Oct. 1-14.

Aquarium guests can also sign a giant birthday card for Winter and Hope, enjoy bubble machines and music in the Atlantis Theater and play a pin-the-tail on Winter game.

