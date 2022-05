The 48-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police say a man is behind bars after he threatened to shoot his pregnant girlfriend and her dog.

It happened Sunday night on Acacia Street near Bay Esplanade on Clearwater Beach.

Officers say 48-year-old David Ploch armed himself with a gun during a dispute inside the home. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.