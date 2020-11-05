Clearwater Back to Business Program registration opens Monday

The emergency relief fund has $4 million set aside for small businesses most impacted by COVID-19.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Relief may be coming soon if you're a small business owner in Clearwater.

The city's Back to Business Program aims to provide $4 million in emergency relief funds to small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19.

Registration for the program begins Monday, May 11, at 8:00 a.m.

The fund says it will provide relief for eligible "brick & mortar" and "home-based" businesses, as well as eligible nonprofit organizations that provided "professional services" during the pandemic.

Qualifying Brick & Mortar businesses will receive a $3,000 "quick-pay" grant that can be used for business expenses such as rent, utilities, employee wages, etc. Businesses will also be able to access and use the grant to pay certain professional services.

Home-based businesses that qualify will be able to receive a grant that equals one month's revenue that can be used to access and pay certain professional services. The grants will not exceed $2,000.

Businesses that are eligible for the program include:

The city says if your business type isn't listed in the safer at home document, but still were ordered to close by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office or other authority, you may still be eligible for the program. You'll need to provide documentation of the ordered closure.

Registration and pre-qualification begins May 11 at 8:00 a.m. and must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on May 17.

From May 18 through May 31, randomly selected applicants will submit their complete application. Completed applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis from May 18 through June 12. Businesses will be notified of their complete application acceptance and the grant amount.

If you're placed on the waiting list, you'll be notified if you're eligible to apply from May 18 to June 21. You'll have two weeks to submit your complete application once you've been notified.

All grants will be disbursed to qualified small businesses by Dec. 31 or until funds are exhausted.

