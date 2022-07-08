Clearwater police: Man shoots another man to death; both involved with same woman

Stuart Beck, 21, is charged with first-degree murder.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police arrested a man who they say shot another man to death Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Stuart Beck, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Michael Conrad at the Bay Cove Apartments on U.S. Highway 19 North, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

Police say Beck broke down the front door of a unit and shot Conrad, who later died at Morton Plant Hospital. The two reportedly were involved in a relationship with the same woman.

The department earlier called the shooting a domestic-related incident.