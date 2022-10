Officers are investigating his death as a homicide.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police are investigating after a man was found dead overnight Friday, according to a news release.

Officers said a man was found dead around 12:30 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near Acacia Street. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Currently, Mandalay Avenue is closed to traffic in the area where police are investigating.

Few other details have been released right now.