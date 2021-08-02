Man accused of rape at Clearwater Beach's Pier 60

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a teenager under Pier 60.
Timon Fonfara, 23, was arrested Saturday for the crime that happened in mid-February, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Deputies say Fonfara and the teen were under the pier when he became aggressive and raped the teen, who told him to stop.
The teen only had a vague knowledge of the attacker's identity, the arrest report reads. However, investigators say they found a positive DNA match in the Combined DNA Index System database that led to Fonfara's arrest.
If you or someone you know is being victimized by sexual abuse, you can call RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or online here. To report child sex abuse in Florida, call 1-800-962-2873 or report online here.