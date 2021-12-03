x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after diving into the water at Clearwater Beach

The man returned to the surface unresponsive after diving into the water from a dock, authorities say.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department and Fire Rescue are on scene of a water rescue at Clearwater Beach.

According to police, a call came in just before 6 p.m. for the report of a man who dove into the water from a dock behind the Edge Hotel on Gulfview Boulevard.

After diving into the water the man "came up non-responsive immediately thereafter," according to a press release. 

The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

In Other News

PSTA unveils public transportation game-changer with first completed SunRunner station