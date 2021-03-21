'We got a problem?' 2 teens charged with battery on Clearwater Beach lifeguard

The teens were with the two underage girls who looked "highly intoxicated" when the lifeguard came up to ask if they were OK, police said.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An on-duty lifeguard checking on two girls who appeared to be drunk ended up being pushed over by a couple of teens, according to separate arrest reports.

Chase Moorer and Noah DuBose, both 18-year-olds from Brandon, Florida, were charged with battery on an emergency medical personnel.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on the beach near the Opal Sands Resort.

Moorer and Noah were with the two underage girls who looked "highly intoxicated" when the lifeguard came up to ask if they were OK and needed help, according to the reports.

DuBose came up and reportedly asked the lifeguard, "We got a problem?" Moorer's arrest report says he had stated, "Do we have a problem?"

Both are accused of pushing the lifeguard, who wasn't hurt in the scuffle.

Online records show DuBose bonded out on a $2,500 bond while Moorer remains in jail.