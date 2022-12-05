$1.3M renovation on Clearwater's Beach Walk begins

One of the most beautiful beaches in America is starting a renovation project to keep the area in tip-top shape.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the most beautiful beaches in America is beginning a new project to clean up the walkways. Clearwater's Beach Walk extends from South Gulfview Boulevard to Mandalay Avenue.

Over the next eight months, that walkway will be brought back to life in an 18-phase renovation project.

The project is estimated to cost $1,333,147.

"We're going to come in and actually high pressure spray all of the hardscapes which are all the walkways, all of the concrete seat walls," said Art Kader, the deputy director of Clearwater Parks and Recs. "We're going to be re-caulking and finishing up the joints, where they have come apart over the years.

"And once all of that's done and all cleaned out, we're going to put a sealer over [it]."

Businesses and beach access points will remain open throughout the project. Construction will temporarily halt during popular times, such as spring break and Christmas.

The Beach Walk was constructed in 2008 as a part of a $30 million project.

"Our motto in Clearwater is 'bright and beautiful bay to beach,' and this is part of it," Kader said.

The public showers, water fountains, shaded areas, and light towers will all be updated as a part of the project. Kader said the city hopes to beat its expected completion date of August 2023.