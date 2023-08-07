Clearwater Beach water temperature hits 93 degrees: Is that normal?

In the heat of the summer, water temperatures at Clearwater Beach have been on the up and up.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The water temperature at Clearwater Beach reached 93 degrees over the weekend — so far the highest temp recorded since early and mid-July.

According to data from the National Data Buoy Center, water temps were up to 93.2 degrees by 8 p.m. on Sunday before coming back down an hour later.

Clearwater Beach hasn't seen water temperatures like that since last month when it reached 93 degrees on July 6 and 93.7 on July 21, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's tide and currents data.

Considering these temperatures — and recent headlines of water temperatures surpassing 100 degrees in parts of the Florida Keys — is this area warmer than average?

Only somewhat. Although water temperatures across the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic are warmer than average, it's by a degree or two, generally speaking.

Here's a roundup of monthly water temperature highs — increasing as Florida enters its summertime heat:

Jan. 26 – 66.9 degrees

Feb. 25 – 77.2 degrees

March 8 – 82.9 degrees

April 5 – 85.6 degrees

May 22 – 90.1 degrees

June 29 – 92.5 degrees

As of Monday, nearshore Gulf water temperatures are already reaching above 90 degrees.

Back in July, water temperatures were sitting about these levels for Clearwater Beach – but according to 10 Tampa Bay Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins, it was actually on par with the yearly average.

It’s the Florida Keys’ warm water temperatures that could be concerning.

At the end of July, sea surface temperatures reached as high as 101.2 degrees around the state’s southern tip in Manatee Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

The month in question was so hot that scientists announced a global heat record even before the month ended. Climate change is creating a hotter world, warming oceans and making some storms more destructive. Sea surface temperatures are somewhat above average around Florida, but they are far higher in parts of the North Atlantic near Newfoundland where they are as much as 9 degrees hotter than usual.

The extremely high sea surface temperatures recorded that week off Florida's southern tip were caused by lots of sun, little wind and no storms.