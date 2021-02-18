Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on US-19 in Clearwater

The northbound service lanes have been shut down near Dimmitt Drive.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's Note: The image above is a file photo.

A bicyclist has been flown to the hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash Thursday morning on US-19 at Dimmitt Drive in Clearwater.

It happened just before 11 a.m.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

First responders say the crash happened in the northbound service lanes of US-19. Those lanes have been shut down, as police conduct their investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.