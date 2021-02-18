Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on US-19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's Note: The image above is a file photo.
A bicyclist has been flown to the hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash Thursday morning on US-19 at Dimmitt Drive in Clearwater.
It happened just before 11 a.m.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
First responders say the crash happened in the northbound service lanes of US-19. Those lanes have been shut down, as police conduct their investigation.
No further details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- A controversial Florida law put him behind bars for 14 years. He just walked free.
- Lasting legacy: Earnhardt's death 20 years ago saved lives, forced change
- Manatee County Commissioner who admitted to handpicking vaccine zip codes also added her name to the list
- Pinellas deputy hit and killed by suspected drunk driver, sheriff says
- 'The decline is real': Here are the 4 reasons COVID-19 cases could be dropping so quickly in Florida
- Genealogists work to help African Americans trace enslaved ancestors
- Attorney General: Cult leader sentenced to 30 years for toddler's murder
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter