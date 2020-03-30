From wedding gowns to hospital masks: A local designer is changing it up to help medical workers.

Vickey Anglo runs Anglo Couture in Clearwater. Since the coronavirus outbreak, she's had brides cancel or postpone their weddings.

So, she decided to make masks after her friends in the healthcare field asked if she would help them out because supplies have been so limited.

"It's a cover for the N95 masks. It's not to replace it, it's just to cover it so it doesn't get soiled or stained so it could get more usage," said Anglo.

The covers are able to be washed, sterilized and run under a UV light so they can be reused.

