Clearwater PD: 3 people break into ATM with pickup truck

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to crack their latest case in figuring out who broke into an ATM with a pickup truck early Monday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. outside Cadence Bank, located at 2440 Sunset Point Road, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

Police say three people worked to attach a chain from a stolen pickup truck to the cash drawers of an ATM. They then hit the gas, pulling the drawers out.

The crew left the truck and got away from the area in an unknown getaway car, police said.

One person reportedly was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with "Billionaire Boys Club" written on it.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the police at 727-562-4242.

