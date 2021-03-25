Clearwater police investigating multiple smash-and-grab car burglaries

The police department wants to remind those who frequent area parks, athletic fields, gyms and other areas to not leave their valuables in plain sight.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A series of smash-and-grab car burglaries have investigators with the Clearwater Police Department asking for the public's help.

According to a press release, multiple cars had their windows smashed, and valuables like purses and wallets from inside stolen.

Police say the Eddie C. Moore Complex, Crest Lake Dog Park and Glen Oaks Park were the targeted locations.

After the individual had the stolen valuables, police say they used the credit cards at nearby stores before the owners knew they were missing and could cancel them.

Following the burglaries, the police department says a woman, described as a 5-foot-4, approximately 130-pound woman with dark hair who wears medical scrubs type clothing, was seen at local drug stores using the stolen credit cards.

A white SUV is also being sought in connection with the smash-and-grab crimes, according to a press release.

"These are crimes of opportunity that take just seconds to occur," Lt. Michael Walek said. "If residents can take the extra time and plan ahead and not leave valuables where they can be seen, it will help keep them from becoming crime victims."

The police department wants to remind those who frequent area parks, athletic fields, gyms and other areas to not leave their valuables in plain sight. Instead, put them in your trunk before getting to your location.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

Do you recognize this woman or this vehicle? If so, our detectives want to hear from you. She used stolen credit cards at local drug stores after recent smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries at local parks. Call 727-562-4242 or use @tip411 if you can help. pic.twitter.com/pIVZvCmJGR — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 25, 2021