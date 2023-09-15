2-car crash causes car to hit Clearwater home

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the house was hurt.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized after an early morning two-crash in Clearwater sent a car into a home, police say.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Druid and Keene roads. Two cars crashed into each other. That collision caused one of the cars to leave the roadway and hit a home, according to police. Seven people were inside the house at the time.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, police said.

No one inside the house was hurt. The home itself sustained "very minor damage," police said.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours but has since cleared.