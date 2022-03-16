Police: Clearwater woman loses control of car, crashes into home

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the nearby hospital.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver lost control of her car and crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon in Clearwater, city leaders explain in a media alert.

Crews from the Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a crash that happened around 2:39 p.m.

An elderly woman was driving a Kia when she lost control of the car, the media alert explains. She then veered off into the yard and crashed into the house.