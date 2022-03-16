Police: Clearwater woman loses control of car, crashes into home

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver lost control of her car and crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon in Clearwater, city leaders explain in a media alert.
Crews from the Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a crash that happened around 2:39 p.m.
An elderly woman was driving a Kia when she lost control of the car, the media alert explains. She then veered off into the yard and crashed into the house.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution with possible minor injuries.