Who is this guy? Clearwater police say he stole woman's car at knifepoint

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are looking for a man seen in surveillance video after they say he stole a woman's car at knifepoint.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the PetSmart parking lot at the Clearwater Mall, a spokesman said.
The man pulled the 62-year-old woman from her car at knifepoint and took off in her car, according to police. Surveillance video at a Pinellas Park gas station later spotted the man, who police said was using the woman's credit card.
Police say he also tried to threaten another woman at Costco but was not successful.
It's believed the man is between 20 to 30 years-old, 6-feet-tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has a blonde buzz cut and was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt that said "Local Crew" on the back.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the police at 727-562-4242.
