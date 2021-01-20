x
Who is this guy? Clearwater police say he stole woman's car at knifepoint

He allegedly used the woman's credit card at a Pinellas Park gas station.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are looking for a man seen in surveillance video after they say he stole a woman's car at knifepoint.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the PetSmart parking lot at the Clearwater Mall, a spokesman said.

The man pulled the 62-year-old woman from her car at knifepoint and took off in her car, according to police. Surveillance video at a Pinellas Park gas station later spotted the man, who police said was using the woman's credit card. 

Credit: Clearwater Police Department

Police say he also tried to threaten another woman at Costco but was not successful.

It's believed the man is between 20 to 30 years-old, 6-feet-tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has a blonde buzz cut and was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt that said "Local Crew" on the back.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the police at 727-562-4242.

