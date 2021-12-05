Police: 3-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself

It's unclear at this time how the child had access to the gun.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police say a toddler is expected to be OK after accidentally shooting themself Sunday afternoon.

The Clearwater Police Department responded around 3:34 p.m. to the Creekside Apartments on Druid Road for a report of a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary information shows that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, according to a press release. It's unclear at this time how the child had access to the gun.

Detectives are also working to piece together what led up to the accidental shooting.

DEVELOPING: A child was shot in Clearwater and taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete, according to Clearwater Police



One neighbor says he saw the ambulance carry out a girl. We’re on scene and will update with more info. @10TampaBay https://t.co/UoA79shhpy pic.twitter.com/52zUhnyCmY — Miguel Octavio (@MiguelWTSP) December 5, 2021

The little boy was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for treatment and is said to be "stable."

Neighbors like David Graves say they were shocked to see the number of police vehicles in their quiet neighborhood. Graves saw an ambulance carry the child onto a stretcher and take him away.



"There were like 20 cop cars outside," neighbor Shane Cupler said. "It didn't seem like anyone knew what was going on."