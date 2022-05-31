Clearwater church will give away gas Sunday in lieu of morning service

As Americans find themselves struggling to keep their cars filled, a Clearwater church says it will give away fuel this Sunday in an act of morning service.

“The past two years have been difficult for many people in many ways -- with the pandemic and with affordable housing not being available in our area, people are really hurting financially,” said Rev. Lee Hall-Perkins, pastor of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

Hall-Perkins said the church wants to make sure it is addressing the needs of people beyond the four walls of the church.

Drivers who come Sunday morning to the Chevron on Drew Street will get $25 worth of gas. In total, the church plans to give away $2,500 in fuel.

“We’re excited about it,” Hall-Perkins said.

The church said it chose Sunday at 11 a.m. to start the giveaway because this is a time when most people are in morning services. It was an intentional choice, “to send a message that the church is not a building. The people are the church. There is no better way to be the church than by serving others.”