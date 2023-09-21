Clearwater City Council discusses $724M budget

Now is the time to hear from the public regarding the $724 million budget that will be for the 2024 fiscal year.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — City officials in Clearwater discussed the city’s 2024 budget, which is set at $724 million.

The previous mayor of the city resigned months ago due to the city’s finances. On Thursday night, the current mayor talked exclusively with 10 Tampa Bay.

Brian Aungst Sr. finds himself back in the mayor’s seat in Clearwater 24 years after he previously served. This time around was unexpected after former Mayor Frank Hibbard abruptly quit in March.

On March 20, 2023, Hibbard stated, “I’m not the right leader for this council anymore, and I’m concerned for the city.”

Aungst said Hibbard was concerned about spending $90 million of the budget to rebuild a city hall. Something Aungst says isn’t happening after all.

"I don’t think it was ever going to get to a $90 million city hall," he said. "So now we're in the $40-45 million range."

Aungst hopes to break ground soon on that, but first, the $724 million budget needs to be approved. Aungst and the council had no complaints Thursday night about the budget.

"The city right now is in great shape. We’ve got a record amount of reserves," Aungst stated.

Homeowners will have to cough up some extra money. While the millage is set to stay the same, property taxes will go up.

Here’s a breakdown of the budget. This includes road projects, Coachman Park Improvements, a parking garage and a new city hall.

"The question is, is that sustainable? We’ve been very fortunate every year that we’ve had property value increases every year and we'll see how long that lasts," Aungst said.

For how long Aungst will last, his Clearwater council seat is on a countdown.

"I said I would not run next year and March 19 will be my last day."

Thursday Councilmember Kathleen Beckman announced she is running for mayor. She will run against Bruce Rector.