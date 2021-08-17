Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne

The memorial service will be streamed online.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The funeral for longtime Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Church on McMullen Booth Road.

Horne died this past weekend of a suspected heart attack.

The 72-year-old was "looking forward" to retiring Sept. 3. He'd served as city manager for more than two decades.

Horne grew up in Tulsa during the segregation era and recently spoke to 10 Tampa Bay to mark 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre.

His upbringing brought wisdom to his leadership role, where he managed Clearwater's response to the discovery of lost two lost African American cemeteries.

Horne first began working with the city in 1998 after retiring as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He started as Clearwater's general support services administrator, only to become assistant city manager a year later.

In July 2000, Horne was named interim city manager and assumed the position fully in 2001.

Attendance at Horne's funeral will be limited and masks are mandatory inside the church.

The doors will open at 10 a.m. And the service will be streamed online. You can view it by clicking here.

Horne's burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send cards for the family can mail them to Clearwater City Offices at 600 Cleveland St., Suite 600 in Clearwater, FL 33756. Flowers may be sent to the church on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.