The announcement comes one day before the late Bill Horne had planned to retire from the position.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Jon Jennings will be the next city manager of Clearwater. He was 1 of the 4 finalists chosen by City Council to replace the late Bill Horne.

Jennings is currently the Portland City Manager in Maine. He's been in the position since 2015 and was on contract to serve through 2022, however, the Press Herald reports Jennings can give 90-days notice to leave. Jennings told the paper he'll start negotiations with the Clearwater City Council.

The Clearwater City Council has selected Jon Jennings to serve as Clearwater's next city manager. pic.twitter.com/eFgUbY27zX — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) September 2, 2021

Bill Horne died of a heart attack on Aug. 14, just weeks before he was set to retire. He served the city of Clearwater for more than two decades. Horne was 72.

Prior to taking a position with local government, Horne was a U.S. Air Force colonel.

When he died, he was less than three weeks away from retiring.

Members of the council told the Tampa Bay Times Jennings had a "bulldog" approach that set him apart from the other candidates.