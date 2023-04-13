Clearwater police investigate construction accident that left man in critical condition

The 29-year-old man was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa where he remains in critical condition.

CLEARWATER, Florida — A man was taken to the hospital after falling from a second-story building Thursday afternoon in Clearwater.

At around 1 p.m., detectives responded to The Grove at Countryside on McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. It's a new luxury senior living community under construction.

Clearwater detectives said the 29-year-old man fell from the second story of the building in a construction accident. He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa where he remains in critical condition.