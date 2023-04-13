Clearwater police investigate construction accident that left man in critical condition

CLEARWATER, Florida — A man was taken to the hospital after falling from a second-story building Thursday afternoon in Clearwater.
At around 1 p.m., detectives responded to The Grove at Countryside on McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. It's a new luxury senior living community under construction.
Clearwater detectives said the 29-year-old man fell from the second story of the building in a construction accident. He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa where he remains in critical condition.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.