A construction worker was struck and killed by a backhoe in Clearwater.
It happened Tuesday morning at the site of a new townhome development on Virginia Avenue near Bayview Avenue.
Emergency crews have responded to the scene.
The worker has been identified as Paul Russo, 37. He was employed with Professional Site Development of Odessa and representatives of OSHA were on scene to investigate Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are still trying to piece together how the tragedy happened.
