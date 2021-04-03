Clearwater couple charged with manslaughter, child neglect

Deputies say one child died due to neglect and two other children in their care were malnourished and hadn't received proper medical care.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Deputies say a couple from Clearwater was arrested after one child in their care died due to neglect and two others were found to be malnourished and unable to walk or speak.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on July 12, 2020, when deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child at a home in Clearwater.

Deputies say 33-year-old Ashley Ferguson told them she found the child unresponsive in a bedroom. Emergency services were called, but first responders were unable to revive the child, who died at the home, according to the sheriff's office.

According to deputies, two other children were at the home and all three were malnourished, hadn't received proper medical care, and were left alone for long periods of time.

The children had bedsores, diaper rash, severely matted hair, were unable to walk or put any weight on their legs and were unable to speak, deputies say.

The agency says Ashley Ferguson told them the children's primary food source was milk. To protect the children's identities, the sheriff's office did not indicate how old the children are.

According to the sheriff's office, neither Ashley Ferguson nor 34-year-old Matthew Ferguson ever sought medical care for the children, even when one child lost his ability to walk in April 2020. Ashley Ferguson reportedly lied to Matthew about taking the children to medical appointments, deputies say.

On July 16, 2020, two children were placed in the care of a family member, deputies say.

Because of the children's injuries, they were immediately placed in medical care, which included oral surgery and feeding therapy, the sheriff's office said. The agency says the children will also receive physical and speech therapy.

On Feb. 26, deputies say they received the results of the child's autopsy report that had been done on July 13. They say the cause of death was ruled a homicide due to chronic child neglect.

Ashley Ferguson was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and two counts of child neglect.

Matthew Ferguson was charged with three counts of child neglect.

Deputies say the two children remain with a family member.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.