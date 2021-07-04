Police: Crash involving 7 cars shuts down westbound lanes on Courtney Campell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department said a crash involving at least seven cars shut down part of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Officers said the crash has the westbound lanes completely closed.
The Clearwater Police Department said the road will be shut down for some time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Piney Point updates: Manatee County gives people the OK to return home
- CDC's new cruise guidelines could create conflict with Florida's 'no vaccine passports' order
- Derek Chauvin trial: Prosecutors continue to build case around Chauvin's use of force
- Social Security COVID stimulus checks should start arriving Wednesday
- Planning a trip? Check out these tips first
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter