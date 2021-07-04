x
Pinellas County

Police: Crash involving 7 cars shuts down westbound lanes on Courtney Campell Causeway

The Clearwater Police Department said the road will be shut down for some time.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department said a crash involving at least seven cars shut down part of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Officers said the crash has the westbound lanes completely closed. 

The Clearwater Police Department said the road will be shut down for some time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

