CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after being ejected from her car in a crash early Thursday morning in Clearwater.

The crash happened just after midnight at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when a 2011 Cadillac went off the road and hit a tree and power pole, Clearwater police said in a statement.

The woman is currently being treated for critical injuries at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.