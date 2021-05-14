Police: Crash involving motorcyclist closes all lanes of Drew Street in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is working a traffic accident that has closed all lanes of Drew Street.
Officers say a motorcyclist and a car collided around 10:18 a.m. at the corner of Drew Street and Hillcrest Avenue. The 53-year-old male motorcyclist was airlifted by a medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.
The woman police say was driving the car was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
Drivers are asked to continue to avoid Drew Street between North Evergreen Avenue and Orangeview Avenue while crews work.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
