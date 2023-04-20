Police: Motorcyclist runs red light, crashes into unmarked Clearwater police car

Police said both the motorcyclist and police sergeant were injured, but both are expected to recover.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A motorcyclist sped through a red light late Wednesday night, resulting in a crash with an unmarked police car that sent both him and a police sergeant to the hospital with injuries, Clearwater police said in a news release.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and McMullen Booth Road. Police say the police sergeant was driving an unmarked police SUV, a 2022 Ford Explorer, on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The sergeant was in the process of making a left turn onto Gulf-to-Bay from McMullen Booth Road when police say a motorcyclist ran through a red light on Gulf-to-Bay "at a high rate of speed" and collided with the SUV, according to police.

The motorcyclist and sergeant were both taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of their injuries. Police said the motorcyclist had multiple broken bones, but "his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening." As for the sergeant, the agency said they received "minor" injuries. Both are expected to recover, according to the news release.

The intersection was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.

