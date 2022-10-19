x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Clearwater police: 4 people hurt in crash on State Road 580

Westbound State Road 580 is closed at Landmark Drive.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Clearwater.

Clearwater police say they are working the crash with "serious injuries" at the corner of State Road 580 (Main Street) and Landmark Drive. It happened just after 7 a.m.

Four people reportedly were taken to the hospital following the crash, one with possible life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of State Road 580 are shut down, in addition to travel on Landmark Drive at the intersection.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Family of teen killed near school bus stop pushing for safety changes

Before You Leave, Check This Out