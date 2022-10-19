Clearwater police: 4 people hurt in crash on State Road 580

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Clearwater.
Clearwater police say they are working the crash with "serious injuries" at the corner of State Road 580 (Main Street) and Landmark Drive. It happened just after 7 a.m.
Four people reportedly were taken to the hospital following the crash, one with possible life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of State Road 580 are shut down, in addition to travel on Landmark Drive at the intersection.