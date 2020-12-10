Police: 5 people hurt in Clearwater crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Five people are reportedly hurt in a multi-car crash in Clearwater.
Officers are responding Monday afternoon to the area of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. Highway 19, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
The crash was called in around 3:30 p.m., with five cars involved.
Drivers are asked to avoid eastbound Gulf-to-bay east of U.S. 19.
