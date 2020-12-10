Police: 5 people hurt in Clearwater crash

Drivers should be careful in the area of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. Highway 19.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Five people are reportedly hurt in a multi-car crash in Clearwater.

Officers are responding Monday afternoon to the area of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. Highway 19, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The crash was called in around 3:30 p.m., with five cars involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid eastbound Gulf-to-bay east of U.S. 19.

Avoid eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay east of 19 as we are on scene of multi-vehicle crash with injuries. pic.twitter.com/kNZXk4MX5I — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) October 12, 2020

What other people are reading right now: