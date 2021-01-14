x
'Avoid the area': Trailer spills debris across US-19 in Clearwater

Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Drivers should expect delays in both directions on US-19 near Enterprise Road in Clearwater.

Debris from a trailer crash has spread out over multiple lanes. And, police are suggesting people avoid the area altogether.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Pictures from the scene show a white pickup truck with a trailer attached, but the trailer is on its side.

