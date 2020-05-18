Tampa Bay daycare offers frontline workers free child care

Firefighters, law enforcement and healthcare workers can call them at 727-447-5555 for more information.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Tampa Bay daycare and preschool is lending a hand to the heroes who are fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

Sunshine Academy in Clearwater is offering free child care to first responders

Firefighters, law enforcement and healthcare workers can call them at 727-447-5555 for more information.

The business posted its offer to Facebook last week.

So far since the coronavirus outbreak started, Florida has seen 45,588 positive COVID-19 cases with 8,230 hospitalizations and nearly 2,000 deaths.

What other people are reading right now: