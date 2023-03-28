Clearwater police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash

The man was hit just after 5 a.m. on Sunset Point Road, officers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is dead after a driver hit him with their car and kept on driving, Clearwater police said in a news release.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on Sunset Point Road near Kings Highway. The driver of the unknown car did not stay at the scene, police said. The man was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he later died.

Sunset Point Road was closed between Kings Highway and Highland Avenue as authorities continue their investigation. The road reopened just before 9 a.m., police said.