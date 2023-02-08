Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police are asking the public to give them a call at 727-562-4242 with any information about the crash — there's little information to go off on, they say. Investigators plan to check local businesses for videos that could help identify a suspect.