Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

Police plan to check area businesses for video.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.