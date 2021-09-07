One person dead after deputy-involved shooting in Clearwater

Few details have been released at this time.

CLEARWATER, Fla — A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Clearwater.

It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Indigo Drive at Tudor Lane and involved a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy, according to a release from the city of Clearwater.

Few details have been released at this time. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter will give an update later Tuesday morning.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force are currently investigating.