People living in Clearwater can get half off city parking

Drivers have to upload a few documents first to save.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People who live in Clearwater have a new way to save some cash on parking in the city.

Through the ubiquitous Parkmobile app, residents can save up to 50-percent off parking plus a waived transaction fee of 35 cents. The city says people must first sign up through the citizen portal and select the option for "resident annual discount thru Parkmobile."

Next, the city asks for verification. This can be a current voter ID card, a recent utility or tax bill, or mail with a postmark less than 30 days old.

The city says discounts and transaction fee waivers will be valid for one year. Thereafter, Parkmobile will take another look at the account and confirm continued residency.