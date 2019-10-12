CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 85-year-old woman named Imogene Rucker.

She was last was seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving her house on Elmhurst Drive, located near the intersection of Sunset Point Road and Belcher Road.

Police say she has dementia and will likely be walking. She was last known to be wearing green pants and a white shirt.

If you see her, call police at 727-562-4242.

