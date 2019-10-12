CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 85-year-old woman named Imogene Rucker.
She was last was seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving her house on Elmhurst Drive, located near the intersection of Sunset Point Road and Belcher Road.
Police say she has dementia and will likely be walking. She was last known to be wearing green pants and a white shirt.
If you see her, call police at 727-562-4242.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hundreds of truckers stranded across the country after company shuts down
- Boat Graveyard: More boats are moving out of the Bay after 10News' investigation
- NJ Governor: Police officers shot during standoff in Jersey City
- Warrant: Child soiled pants, teacher made him sit in it for two hours to 'prove a point'
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter