Clearwater votes to buy $1.3M emergency alert system

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater just greenlit a contract with a California company that will build and service a $1.3 million emergency weather system at the city's beaches and parks.

Over the years, and even in recent months, lightning, high winds and severe weather have led to injuries and even death along the Tampa Bay coastline. Now, city leaders approved an agreement with HQE Systems for a severe weather and emergency alert system.

The idea is aimed at protecting people from imminent threats of weather, riptides and even marine life.

“That can be an automated process, or the process can alert a staff member and then they can complete the alert to whichever speaker system,” Clearwater Emergency Management Specialist Derek Smith said.

Other cities in the area have adopted alert systems urging people to evacuate during hurricanes, but the Clearwater system goes way beyond that with 26 stations at local beaches and parks.

Each station has its own siren and loudspeaker.

There will also be QR codes and an app so that visitors can use to get alerts about everything from bad weather approaching to missing children. There will also be lightning sensors that can trigger an automated audible alert warning.

“The ability to measure the amount of electricity in the atmosphere is definitely something unique and we're very excited to see,” Smith said. “The national weather service is also very excited to see how this program will work.”

Beach visitors who could hear thunder rumbling the same day as the council’s decision thought it was money well spent.

“Especially when it comes to public safety,” said Allen Glover, visiting from Tennessee.

“I think it’s a great idea, especially since there are people who aren’t from here and don’t know how fast the storms can roll in,” Sheryl Pelno said. “And get them indoors...It’s a really good plan, I think.”