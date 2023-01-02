Clearwater family loses rental home in fire

A family of eight people were living in the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A family of eight is without their home in Clearwater after a devastating fire on Monday morning.

Clearwater fire crews said the house is a total loss. They are investigating to see what caused the fire.

"Everything we had in that house is just gone," Jada Mantone, who lived in the house, said.

Jada explained her family lost everything when their rental house went up in flames early Monday.

The family wasn’t home at the time because they were staying in a hotel due to plumbing issues.

"I cried. I sat with my mom and stepdad and siblings and I just let out a good cry," Mantone said.

Mantone said eight of them were living in the house for the last six months. It was finally a place to call home after years in temporary places like hotels.

"Not even a year to have all the things inside the house that you work so hard for taken away from you. It was absolutely devastating," Mantone explained.

The fire was so intense that it burned a car and the house next door.

Arson investigators are trying to determine a cause.

The family isn't sure how it started.

"We lost everything and we don’t even know how it came about," Mantone said.

The family is back in a hotel and trying to figure out where to go next.

The family has an online fundraiser to raise money to move somewhere new. They are also looking for any help like furniture or clothing. You can message them through GoFundMe.