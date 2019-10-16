CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire, with reports of billowing smoke coming from the Green Benches and More business.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the business located at 528 S. Missouri Ave., according to a Clearwater Public Safety news release.

Law enforcement says the business was empty at the time of the fire.

Missouri Avenue is closed starting at Court Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter